Aug 21, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Women’s Basketball Releases 2024-25 Schedule

BSU women’s basketball has released their 2024-25 schedule, and this year the squad will start their season November 15th on the Upper Peninsula, where they will play Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan on back-to-back nights.

The Beavers are set to have their home opener November 19th against Minnesota-Morris and then begin NSIC play on December 6th at Minnesota-Crookston.

The Beavs will play a total of 26 games this season, with a perfect split of home and away.

