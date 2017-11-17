BSU Women’s Basketball Looks To Take Step Forward In 2017

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
Entering her third season as head coach, Chelsea DeVille must replace a pair of thousand point scorers this season. But with a talented freshman class and Senior Sierra Senske on the roster, they’re ready to take a step up in 2017.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More
How do I get tickets?... Read More