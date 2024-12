In women’s college basketball yesterday, St. Cloud State was at Bemidji State. The Beavers came into the matchup trying to halt a four-game skid.

BSU was playing well on the defensive end to start, and Tieryn Plasch helped the team build a 13-point halftime lead. The Beavers held off a late second-half charge by the Huskies to win 78-74, their first in NSIC play this season. They’re now 3-6 overall.