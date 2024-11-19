BSU Women’s Basketball Defeats Minnesota Morris in Home Opener

BSU women’s basketball began their season this past weekend on the Upper Peninsula, going 0-2 after losses on back-to-back nights against Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan. But nothing cures a tough road trip like a return home.

Bemidji State had their home opener Tuesday night versus Minnesota Morris, where both teams were searching for their first win of the season. BSU ran away with this one, beating Minnesota Morris 79-51.

Rachel Koenig led the Beavers with 14 points.