BSU Women’s Basketball Adds 2x Iowa State Champion Capesius

Bemidji State women’s basketball added another player to next season’s roster in Abbie Capesius, from Bishop Garrigan High School in Iowa.

The five-foot-eight-inch guard averaged a double-double in high school and is a two-time Iowa State Champion in basketball. She is also a 17-time letter winner across basketball, cross country, track and field, and softball.

The addition of Capesius is the second this summer after the Beavers added grad transfer Janette Hanni in late June. Hanni is a five-foot-eight-inch guard from Oulu, Finland that spent her junior and senior years playing at Mars Hill University in North Carolina, playing at Eastern Wyoming before that.

