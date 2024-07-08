BSU Women, Brainerd Girls to Play at 2025 Hockey Day Minnesota in Shakopee

We already knew where Hockey Day Minnesota would be in 2025, but now we know who will be playing, and two area teams have been selected to participate in the festivities being held at the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee.

Bemidji State women’s hockey will face off with the University of Minnesota as one of the games slated for Saturday, January 25th, which will be aired on Bally Sports North. It will mark the third time the BSU women will compete there, the previous times being in 2019, when Bemidji hosted Hockey Day, and in 2023, when the Beavers played St. Cloud State for Hockey Day in White Bear Lake.

Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey will also be appearing as part of the festivities, which will be the first appearance by any team from Brainerd. They’ll be taking on host Shakopee on Thursday, January 23rd.

The game times have yet to be decided, but both games will be played at the outdoor arena.