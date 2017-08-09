DONATE

BSU Will Welcome 800 New Freshman In The Coming Weeks

Josh Peterson
Aug. 9 2017
Bemidji State University’s class of new students for the 2017-18 academic year, which includes a freshman class expected to number around 800 students, will get its first taste of college at the university’s Orientation weekend, August 18-20.

Orientation welcomes all students who are new to the university, including both first-time college students and students transferring to BSU from other institutions.

The schedule of activities begins with the BSU residence halls’ annual Move-In Day on August 18 with the traditional Convocation ceremony held that evening. Activities for new students and their families will continue throughout the weekend.

