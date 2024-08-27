BSU Welcomes Fans to Meet Beaver Athletes at Community Outreach Event

Bemidji Pride, the booster club for Bemidji State Athletics, is redefining itself as “The Team Behind the Teams,” focusing not just on fundraising but engagement as well.

The first bit of engagement started last night with a new event called “Meet the Beavers,” an opportunity for community members and fans to meet and interact with current coaches and athletes. The event was held in the John Glas Fieldhouse foyer and included autographs and interviews with players and coaches from both fall and spring sports.

“What a fun event,” said Ekren Miller, BSU Men’s Golf Head Coach. “This is the first time we’ve ever done this, kind of replacing the Beaver Pride lunches, and it’s bringing people in from the community, mingling with coaches and players, and it’s just a great press event. I look forward to seeing what happens here.”

“[I’m] just here to have fun because I’m a Beavers fan,” said young fan Grayson, who sought out signatures from the players and even got some written on his Crocs. “You just get to meet all the players and know that the players are on your side, and you just have all of the Beaver players as friends.”

Upcoming Beaver Pride events include:

September 12th: Bob Peters Bust Unveiling @ Sanford Center

September 28th: Game Day Experience @ David Park House front lawn

October 1st: 18th annual Serratore Spaghetti Dinner

November 1st-2nd: BSU Athletic Hall of Fame Weekend

TBD: Meet the Beavers – Winter Sports

And sticking with Beaver athletics, BSU football is teaming up with Bucky’s Cupboard and the Hobson Memorial Union to host a food an hygiene supply drive during the team’s home opener this Thursday, August 29th against Michigan Tech. Fans attending the game will be able to drop off food and hygiene products at the front gate as they enter the stadium.

If you can’t attend the game, you can always donate items at the Hobson Memorial Union information desk during the school year.