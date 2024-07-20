BSU Volleyball Team Earns Academic Distinction for 2nd Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, the Bemidji State women’s volleyball team was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for their academic excellence.

This season, the Beavers finished in the top 20% of Division II programs in team GPA, earning them the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll Award.

Bemidji State is one of only five teams in the NSIC to earn that distinction. The squad led all 15 BSU athletic programs last year in team GPA with a 3.72.