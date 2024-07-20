Jul 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Volleyball Team Earns Academic Distinction for 2nd Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, the Bemidji State women’s volleyball team was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for their academic excellence.

This season, the Beavers finished in the top 20% of Division II programs in team GPA, earning them the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll Award.

Bemidji State is one of only five teams in the NSIC to earn that distinction. The squad led all 15 BSU athletic programs last year in team GPA with a 3.72.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Town & Country Club Celebrates 100 Years of The Birchmont Golf Tournament

Community

Unicycle Lessons Taking Place at Sanford Center During Unicon

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey to Play Minnesota at US Hockey Hall of Fame Face-Off Classic

Fishing Tips

Fishing Tips 2024: Basic Bait