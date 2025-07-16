Jul 15, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Volleyball Hires Hanhi Johnson as Assistant Coach

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Sports

Grand Rapids’ Casey, Brainerd’s Stengrim Sign with Medicine Hat

Sports

2025-26 Bemidji State Hockey Tickets About to Go on Sale

Sports

Bemidji Speedway Results from July 13, 2025

Sports

First City Dragon Boat Club in Bemidji Moves Practice to Ruttger’s