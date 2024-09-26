Sep 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Volleyball Falls to Minnesota Duluth 3-2 at Home

Last week, Kevin Ulmer, the BSU women’s volleyball head coach, passed away after a three-year battle with cancer. On Thursday night, Bemidji State took the court for the first time since his passing at home against 15th-ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Before the game, they honored their coach with a moment of silence, and the Beavs also wore patches with Kevin Ulmer’s initials. After the match, UMD gave flowers to the BSU players for the loss of their head coach.

The Bulldogs won the match three sets to two. Bemidji State is now 5-4, which is still one of their better starts in the last decade. They have another tough match this Saturday against St. Cloud State.

