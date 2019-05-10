BSU Track & Field Team Prepares For NSIC Championships

The Bemidji State track and field team left for Duluth Thursday in preparation for the conference championships that start Friday, May 10th. BSU finished in 11th out of 15th in the indoor track season, but the team’s head coach explains why the Beavers are better suited for the outdoor season.

All the conference championship action kicks off Friday, May 10th at 10 AM from Minnesota Duluth with the final day of competition on the 11th at 11 AM.