BSU to Take Over Stewardship of Shingobee Headwaters Aquatic Ecosystems Project

Emma HudziakApr. 18 2022

Photo Credit: Bemidji State University

Bemidji State University is in the process of taking over the stewardship of the Shingobee Headwaters Aquatic Ecosystems Project from the United States Geological Survey that provides students with hands-on experience in learning about water resources.

For roughly 40 years, the United States Geological Survey has been studying various lakes and wetlands in Minnesota, including areas in Akeley as part of their Shingobee Headwaters Aquatic Ecosystems Project.

BSU Associate Professor of Geology Dr. Miriam Rios-Sanchez says that what’s amazing about this site, is that you can measure pretty much every variable of the hydrologic cycle. Through this project, students and Sanchez are able to understand the relationships between surface water and groundwater.

Not only was the research site donated to BSU, but the equipment was as well, including land-, soil-, and water-based field stations, boats, and other tools to monitor the environment. These tools are used to collect data such as streamflows, evaporation, air temperatures, wind speeds, soil moisture, and precipitation.

Sanchez shares that though the ownership of this research site has not been taken over yet by BSU, they have every intention in doing so at some point. The main idea behind ownership is to keep the site going.

Students will have the opportunity to work on the research site come this spring and fall to check out stations and collect data.

By — Emma Hudziak

