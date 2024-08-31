BSU Sustainability Office Starts New Tree-Planting Tradition

Bemidji State University started a new tradition earlier this week, where the campus Sustainability Office has created a new tree-planting ceremony to welcome the incoming class.

“This is a linden tree just planted by students, staff, and faculty of Bemidji State University in honor of the incoming class,” explained Jordan Lutz, BSU Sustainability Project Manager. “We had this tree in the Beaux Arts Ballroom as we celebrated convocation, which is the way in which we begin every academic year.”

But there’s a lot more to the tree than just the planting ceremony.

“The hope is that this tree will serve as a reminder as we support and shepherd students through this academic year and those to come, that we would offer the same care and commitment to this tree that we do our student body,” explained Lutz.

“The thing I find coolest about this new tree tradition is just how the tree is supposed to grow with the students themselves,” stated BSU senior Darby Bersie. “As the tree grows on its journey, so do our students here.”

The planting of the tree was a group effort between digging the hole, standing it up, and filling in the dirt and mulch. Then, students passing by were each encouraged to help water the newest addition to campus.

“I was involved with watering the tree,” added Bersie, “Just kind of helping it begin its new life once it’s planted.”

The Sustainability Office’s plan reaches much further than just a single tree planted near some of the main buildings on campus.

“Our hope is to continue this year over year, planting an additional tree with the incoming class of every academic year,” Lutz said.

Along with creating a group project for incoming classes, the tree-planting tradition will also help bringing more nature onto the campus. BSU is also hoping to help replace some of the trees that have been lost in recent storms.