BSU Students to Present Research at Annual Achievement Conference

Bemidji State University (BSU) will have approximately 150 present both academic research and creative achievements at the 23rd annual Student Achievement Conference on April 6 from 10 A.M.-4 P.M.

The theme of the conference is “Create, Innovate, Inspire.” 64 posters and 36 oral presentations will represent a wide variety of academic majors and programs at the university. Additional students will participate in invitational displays from design, fine arts and music.

The opening ceremony for the conference will take place in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at 10 A.M. President Faith C. Hensrud will then welcome the students and the keynote speaker Dick Beardsley. Beardsley is a national competitive long-distance runner, motivational speaker and author. He has also qualified for the Olympic Trials Marathon twice.

Following the opening ceremony, oral presentations will be held around campus in two sessions. They will also take place over Zoom starting at 11 A.M. At 1 P.M., poster presentations in Memorial Hall will commence.

All activities during the conference are free and open to the public.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

10-11 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (Beaux Arts Ballroom & Zoom)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Oral Presentations ( BSU classrooms & Zoom)

12-1 p.m. – Lunch Break

1-2 p.m. – Poster Session (Memorial Hall)

2-3 p.m. – Oral Presentations (BSU classrooms & Zoom)

3-4 p.m. – Online Poster Session (GatherTown)

