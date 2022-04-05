Lakeland PBS

BSU Students to Present Research at Annual Achievement Conference

Mary BalstadApr. 5 2022

Bemidji State University (BSU) will have approximately 150 present both academic research and creative achievements at the 23rd annual Student Achievement Conference on April 6 from 10 A.M.-4 P.M.

The theme of the conference is “Create, Innovate, Inspire.” 64 posters and 36 oral presentations will represent a wide variety of academic majors and programs at the university. Additional students will participate in invitational displays from design, fine arts and music.

The opening ceremony for the conference will take place in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at 10 A.M. President Faith C. Hensrud will then welcome the students and the keynote speaker Dick Beardsley. Beardsley is a national competitive long-distance runner, motivational speaker and author. He has also qualified for the Olympic Trials Marathon twice.

Following the opening ceremony, oral presentations will be held around campus in two sessions. They will also take place over Zoom starting at 11 A.M. At 1 P.M., poster presentations in Memorial Hall will commence.

All activities during the conference are free and open to the public.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

10-11 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (Beaux Arts Ballroom & Zoom)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Oral Presentations ( BSU classrooms & Zoom)
12-1 p.m. – Lunch Break
1-2 p.m. – Poster Session (Memorial Hall)
2-3 p.m. – Oral Presentations (BSU classrooms & Zoom)
3-4 p.m. – Online Poster Session (GatherTown)

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Author George Paasewe Discusses Code-Switching at NTC

BSU, NTC Appoint Inaugural Director of Civil Rights and Affirmative Action

Local HS Track & Field Athletes Return to BSU for Little Amik Open

Five BSU Students Continuing Research with Undergraduate Scholarship Funds

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.