BSU Students Rally in Solidarity After Recent Killing of Daunte Wright

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University students gathered on Thursday for a rally in solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright and others impacted by his recent death.

Students stood along Bemidji Ave. for about two hours to show their support and raise awareness about the social injustices people of color face.

Students want those in Bemidji as well as in the Twin Cities to know that they stand behind the issues people of color face and want to see change.

There will also be another peaceful demonstration Sunday, April 18 at Paul and Babe starting at 3:00 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today