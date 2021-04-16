BSU Students Rally in Solidarity After Recent Killing of Daunte Wright
Bemidji State University students gathered on Thursday for a rally in solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright and others impacted by his recent death.
Students stood along Bemidji Ave. for about two hours to show their support and raise awareness about the social injustices people of color face.
Students want those in Bemidji as well as in the Twin Cities to know that they stand behind the issues people of color face and want to see change.
There will also be another peaceful demonstration Sunday, April 18 at Paul and Babe starting at 3:00 PM.
