BSU Students Offering Free Federal and State Tax Assistance

Bemidji State University business and accounting students will be offering free federal and state tax preparation as well as assistance with eFiling services as a part of the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The VITA program, which will be held virtually this year offers free tax help to people who generally make less than $57,000, people with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

Students who have completed BSU’s Tax I course and passed IRS certification tests will be on call from Feb. 1 through April 15 to offer tax assistance.

