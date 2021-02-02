Lakeland PBS

BSU Students Kick Off Black History Month

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 1 2021

Black History Month is a month dedicated to honoring and celebrating the contributions that African Americans have made for our country. For this reason, the Black Student Union at Bemidji State University has organized a series of events for the community to take part in.

To kick things off, the organization will be hosting a podcast where they will be sharing different perspectives on several topics related to Black history. The rest of the events will be hosted via Zoom.

Destiny Wiggins

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

