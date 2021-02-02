BSU Students Kick Off Black History Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Black History Month is a month dedicated to honoring and celebrating the contributions that African Americans have made for our country. For this reason, the Black Student Union at Bemidji State University has organized a series of events for the community to take part in.

To kick things off, the organization will be hosting a podcast where they will be sharing different perspectives on several topics related to Black history. The rest of the events will be hosted via Zoom.

