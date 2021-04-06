BSU Student Achievement Day Scheduled for April 7

Click to print (Opens in new window)

More than 50 Bemidji State University students will present their academic research and creative achievements during the “Greatness Achieved” 21st annual Student Achievement Conference on April 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year the event will be virtual.

Representing a wide variety of academic majors and programs, students will present over Zoom and GatherTown, an interactive virtual reality platform. Details about sessions will be made available on the Student Achievement Conference website and all activities are free and open to the public.

According to a release the schedule will be as follows:

10-11 a.m. – Opening ceremony; Zoom.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Student oral presentations; Zoom.

12:30-1 p.m. – Social break, GatherTown.

1–2 p.m — Poster presentations, GatherTown.

2–3 p.m. — Student oral presentations; Zoom.

