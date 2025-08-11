Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
BSU Sports: Volleyball Picked to Finish 13th in NSIC; Local Freshmen on Track Team
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Bemidji Junior Rupp Makes U18 Women’s Select Hockey Team, Commits to UMD
Sports
Bemidji Football Returns to the Gridiron in 2025 with Mix of Experience
Sports
Bemidji State Football Ranked 16th in Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll
Sports
Bemidji State Football Led from the Front by 3 Offensive Line Captains
Scroll To Top