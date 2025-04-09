BSU Softball Splits Home-Opening Doubleheader with Minnesota Crookston

Bemidji State softball came into their home debut on Wednesday—a bit delayed due to weather—split their doubleheader against the University of Minnesota Crookston.

The Beavers would fall 4-2 in the series opener, causing BSU to slip to a six-game losing streak. BSU would strike back with a 9-1 win in game two after freshman Kennedy Joachim pitched a complete, five-inning game, allowing just one run off of only seven hits to earn her 10th win of the season. The Beavers recorded 12 hits and no errors in game two.

The Beavs’ next game is a pair of doubleheaders against Wayne State College and #14th-ranked Augustana University.