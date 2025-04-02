Apr 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Softball Splits Doubleheader at St. Cloud State

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Cocomelon Ad

Brainerd Ymca

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Sports

Park Rapids Track & Field Teams Take 1st in Little Amik Invite at BSU

Community

Red Lake Nation Hosts ‘Warrior Challenge,’ an All-Native Basketball Tournament

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis to Lean on Experience from Young and Old Talent for 2025

Sports

BSU Softball Falls to Sioux Falls in Monday Doubleheader