BSU Softball Ready To Surprise Once Again In 2018
Fresh off a program-best third place finish at the NSIC conference softball tournament last season, the Beavers are ready to prove people wrong once again in 2018 after being picked to finish 13th. They return six starters from last years roster, mixed with some fresh new faces ready for the battle in the NSIC.
