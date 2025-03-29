Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
BSU Softball Falls to Sioux Falls in Monday Doubleheader
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
News
Warroad’s Slukynksy Brothers Power Western Michigan to NCAA Tournament 1st Round Win
News
Bemidji State Softball Looking For Consistent Play Entering Heart of Conference Schedule
Sports
Bemidji State Women’s Tennis Fuels Hot Start with Mix of International and Local Talent
Sports
BSU Softball Drops Midweek Doubleheader at UMD
Scroll To Top