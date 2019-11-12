Lakeland PBS

BSU Soccer’s Sara Wendt Powering Offense as NSIC Tournament Approaches

AJ FeldmanNov. 12 2019

The BSU soccer team enters the NSIC tournament in a very different position than they were in last year. Last season, they were the #1 seed, unbeaten, and a lock for the NCAA tournament.

This year as the fourth seed, every game, starting with Wednesday’s opener hosting St. Cloud State, is vital to keep their NCAA tournament chances alive.

Also different this year is how they’re scoring their goals. With no Rachael Norton or Ally Smith in the lineup, the bulk of their scoring this year has come from sophomore Sara Wendt. She’s scored 10 of the team’s 24 goals this year, with five of them begin game-winners. It’s a different role for her after scoring just two last year, and she’ll have to come up big on Wednesday against the Huskies, a team they tied 0-0 in the regular season.

“I try to do my job, everyone has a job on this team and I just try to do mine to the best of my ability,” says Wendt. “It really helps that my teammates have confidence in me and they try to find me the ball.”

“Some of [our scoring growth] has come individually, just realizing ‘who I am’ and ‘how do I fit into this system,’ and some of it has come from a team concept in terms of how do we connect with each other, how do we move better and create space for each other,” says head coach Jim Stone. “It’s been collected and it’s been individual and it’s been a process, but it’s been good.”

The Beavers begin their quest for their first-ever NSIC tournament championship at 3:00 PM at Chet Anderson Stadium.

AJ Feldman

By — AJ Feldman

Related Posts

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets Big Win Over Lake Superior State

BSU Football Ready to Take Axe Back from MSU Moorhead

BSU Men’s Hockey Power Play Looking for Spark

BSU Volleyball Falls Against Minnesota Duluth

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Housing and Homelessness in the Bemidji Area

We’re returning to the issue of housing and homelessness. Since 2014, multiple projects have gotten up and running in Bemidji to alleviate the
Posted on Nov. 8 2019

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Housing and Homelessness in the Bemidji Area

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

Backroads: The Latelys

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Common Ground: David Dobbs - Painter

Posted on Nov. 6 2019

Common Ground: Crow Wing County Museum Restoration (Part 2)

Posted on Oct. 30 2019

Lakeland Currents: The Role of Libraries in the 21st Century

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.