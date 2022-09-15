BSU Soccer Upperclassmen Look to Return to NCAA Tournament

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ally Smith, Megan Dahl, Sara Wendt, Megan Majewski, and Erin Becker all had different reasons for returning back to the Bemidji State soccer team this fall. A common motivation for all five to return, though, is the fact that the Beavers have a team that can make another playoff run in the NCAA Tournament like they did last fall.

Dahl, Wendt, Majewski, and Becker are all 5th-years, while Smith, a former Brainerd standout, is a 6th-year. All five players decided to use their extra year of eligibility that was granted to them by the NCAA after the 2020 fall season was cancelled. That experience and leadership returning to Bemidji State’s lineup is a big reason why the Beavers believe they can make it back to their second consecutive NCAA tournament and fourth NCAA tournament appearance in six years.

Bemidji State’s success has been built up by 5-time NSIC Coach of the Year Jim Stone, who enters his 21st season as Head Coach for BSU. The Beavers are off to a 3-1-1 start to the season, and coming into Friday’s matchup against Minnesota State-Mankato, BSU has posted three straight shutouts. Kickoff with the Mavericks on Friday is set for 3:00 P.M. at Chet Anderson Stadium.