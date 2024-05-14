BSU Soccer Releases 2024 Regular Season Schedule

Bemidji State women’s soccer announced their 2024 regular season schedule last week.

The Beavers will begin their 29th season of play on August 21 with a scrimmage at home against the College of St. Benedict, followed by another scrimmage versus St. Catherine University three days later.

Their 18-match regular season will officially start on Friday, September 6 when they host Missouri Western State at Chet Anderson Stadium, and after a four-game non-conference schedule, BSU will begin their 14-game NSIC play Friday, September 20 at home against Minnesota Crookston.

Their final game of the regular season will be on the road when they face rival Minnesota Duluth on November 7.

Last year, Bemidji State navigated their way through the NSIC Tournament to win the conference title and an automatic NCAA bid. Their season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Central Region host Emporia State.