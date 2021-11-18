BSU Soccer Kicks Off NCAA Tournament Friday, Motivated By NSIC Championship Loss

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State soccer team won 18 games in the regular season, recorded a program-best 22 match unbeaten streak, and claimed the NSIC regular season title, but their one loss on the season in the NSIC Tournament Championship might be the biggest reason why the Beavers make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

After falling to MSU-Mankato 4-2 in the NSIC Tournament Championship, BSU now has a chip on its shoulder and is hoping to use the loss as motivation in the national tournament.

Sara Wendt, Ally Smith, and Mason Schilling all recorded 15 or more points in the regular season. That balanced offensive attack makes it hard for opponents to defend. Meanwhile, the BSU defense has been playing well down the stretch, pitching shutouts in eight of the last nine matches.

The Beavers earned the three seed in the Central region and will take on Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, November 19th at 10:00 AM.