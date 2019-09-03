BSU Soccer Hopes New Pieces Bring Similar Results After Last Year’s Stellar Season

IT WAS A YEAR OF FIRSTS FOR THE BEMIDJI STATE SOCCER TEAM…THE PROGRAMS FIRST CONFERENCE TITLE AND FIRST NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN…

It was a year of firsts for the Bemidji State soccer team last year, winning the programs first conference title and NCAA tournament game. Now this year is all about filling some big holes and living up to high expectations.

Those expectations come from the high standard the team sets for themselves and the preseason coaches poll, where the beavers are ranked 18th in the country, the first preseason ranking in program history.

The team knew they’d have to replace Rachael Norton, the program’s all-time leading scorer, as well as midfielder Dani Nelson, but junior forward Allyson Smith is also expected to miss the season with medical issues, meaning that 35 of last years 48 goals won’t be in the starting lineup.

Junior Emma Riedi and freshmen Georgiana Harber and Alyssa Stumbaugh are competing to replace goalkeeper Anna Foebee, who started every game last year and set the program record for wins and shutouts.

The defense is intact from last year, with NSIC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Tia Neuharth anchoring the team’s safety net.

The Beavers new pieces will be tested early, as next week they’ll play Central Missouri, who knocked them out of the NCAA tournament last year, and Grand Valley State, the number one team in the country.