Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Soccer Hopes New Pieces Bring Similar Results After Last Year’s Stellar Season

Sep. 2 2019

 

IT WAS A YEAR OF FIRSTS FOR THE BEMIDJI STATE SOCCER TEAM…THE PROGRAMS FIRST CONFERENCE TITLE AND FIRST NCAA TOURNAMENT WIN…

NOW THIS YEAR IS ALL ABOUT REPLACING SOME BIG HOLES…AND LIVING UP TO THE HIGH EXPECTATIONS…

It was a year of firsts for the Bemidji State soccer team last year, winning the programs first conference title and NCAA tournament game. Now this year is all about filling some big holes and living up to high expectations.

Those expectations come from the high standard the team sets for themselves and the preseason coaches poll, where the beavers are ranked 18th in the country, the first preseason ranking in program history. 

The team knew they’d have to replace Rachael Norton, the program’s all-time leading scorer, as well as midfielder Dani Nelson, but junior forward Allyson Smith is also expected to miss the season with medical issues, meaning that 35 of last years 48 goals won’t be in the starting lineup. 

Junior Emma Riedi and freshmen Georgiana Harber and Alyssa Stumbaugh are competing to replace goalkeeper Anna Foebee, who started every game last year and set the program record for wins and shutouts. 

The defense is intact from last year, with NSIC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Tia Neuharth anchoring the team’s safety net.

The Beavers new pieces will be tested early, as next week they’ll play Central Missouri, who knocked them out of the NCAA tournament last year, and Grand Valley State, the number one team in the country. 

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Soccer Picked 3rd, Neuharth Earns DPOTY

UPDATED – Bemidji State Among 7 WCHA Men’s Hockey Programs Exploring Creation of New Conference

MSHSL To Vote Monday On Several Changes For High School Sports

BSU’s School of Technology, Arts & Design Holds 5th Annual TAD Talks

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.