BSU Relieving Stress With “Keep Calm And…” Week

Finals are about two weeks away at Bemidji State University, and the Mental Health Advisory Board is helping students relieve some stress with a week of calming activities.

The board is calling it “Keep Calm And…” week. Each day, there will be an activity students can participate in that is known to help relieve stress. Today, students made free goodies bags that were filled with things like tea, gum and candy. Tomorrow, there will be a guided meditation event, and on Wednesday there will be a free yoga class. Thursday is Beaver Treats day.

Lizzy Thurlow, the Mental Health Advisory Board Co-Founder and Vice President, says, “Ultimately when it comes to mental health, a lot of it is being able to keep it in check and be able to keep that at bay. I would definitely say that it’s something that it requires maintenance. It’s not something that there’s going to be a quick and easy fix for, and so with us being able to host this event, it’s trying to keep students remembering that, ‘hey, don’t forget to check in on yourself,’ because you need to take care of yourself before you can take of anyone else because you as yourself are most important.”

Friday, students will be offered the chance to make another free goodie bag.