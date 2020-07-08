Lakeland PBS

BSU Releases Statement About Positive COVID Cases on Campus

Betsy Melin — Jul. 8 2020

There have been two positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Bemidji State University. One employee and one student. The employee was on campus as recently as June 30th and the student as recently as July 1st. The cases are not directly related, and they do not believe that the student or employee transmitted the virus to one another.

All indicators show that the student who tested positive contracted COVID-19 from an off-campus location. Based on guidance from Sanford health and the use of contract tracing a group of less than 10 campus members have been advised to quarantine themselves following contact with the individual.

The employee who tested positive had not been in contact with anyone on campus since the 30th of June, they have been self-quarantined outside of Bemidji since July 3rd. Contact tracing and guidance from Sanford Health did not indicate the need for any BSU employees or students to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19 as a result of this positive test.

In a letter to the Student Body, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Faith Hensrud wrote:

“If you feel ill, please take care of yourself, seek medical attention and follow social distancing protocols. In addition, I encourage you to report any COVID-19-related updates to your health to the Student Center for Health & Counseling at (218) 755-2024, or contact Sanford Health or your local health care provider if you are not in Bemidji.

This is a challenging time and I know many of you may be feeling stress or anxiety.  Please take care of yourself and each other. Should you need support, the Student Center for Health and Counseling has trained, licensed, confidential therapists/counselors who are available to meet with you, free of charge. The center’s phone number is (218) 755-2024. Urgent appointments at SCHC should you wish to speak with a trained, confidential counselor, and the center has expanded its capacity to provide counseling this summer to 20 hours per week.

We will get through this together as a community, and will be stronger when we emerge. Please stay safe and well.”

