BSU Ranked Nationally For Student Work Study

Bemidji State University has been recognized as one of the nation’s leaders in the use of federal work-study funds to support its students.

StudentLoans.net ranked Bemidji State 117th out of 200 ranked four-year public institutions. The website said 278 BSU students employed in federal work-study programs earned an average of $1,624 during the 2015-16 academic year.

The website examined 730 public and private colleges offering federal work-study programs, removing two-year and private institutions and any school offering fewer than 200 work-study jobs.

The federal work-study program was developed by Congress as a part of the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act to help students with financial need be able to afford college and to help avoid debt.

Student payroll at Bemidji State totals over $2.3 million annually with about $800,000 from need-based federal or state work-study programs. To be eligible for work-study programs, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) prior to the Jan. 1 priority deadline and answer work-study-related questions on the form.