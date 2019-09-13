BSU Quarterback Brandon Alt Suffers Torn ACL
Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt has suffered a torn ACL, sources tell Lakeland News.
Alt missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the Bemidji State’s week 2 win against U-Mary. His injury this year is in the same knee.
Alt was seen on the sidelines in street clothes in yesterday’s victory over U-Mary in the team home opener. Senior quarterback Jared Henning got the start and threw four touchdowns in the teams 52-7 win.
Alt has had a prolific start to his college career but has been marred by injuries. After redshirting his freshman season, Alt was named the starting quarterback in 2018. He threw for six touchdowns and no interceptions in the two games he played.
He received a medical redshirt and started last week’s opener against Northern State, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions in the team’s 33-7 win.
Jared Henning played in most of yesterday’s win, completing 17 of 22 passes for 191 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was relieved late in the third quarter by redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Enright when the team was up 42-0. Enright threw two passes, completing one for a 68-yard touchdown.
Last season, Jared Henning threw for six touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 56% of his passes, and throwing for 491 yards in 11 games played last season. He split time with freshman Alec Ogden, who transferred to Middle Tennessee State this offseason.