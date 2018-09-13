BSU QB Brandon Alt Out With Knee Injury, Could Miss Substantial Time

Junior Jared Henning will be the starting quarterback this week after redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Alt injured his knee in last week’s win over U-Mary.

“We’re trying to see still, it’s a matter of just getting all the MRI’s and everything cleared out but it sure looks like he’ll be out for a while, but again, crazier things have happened,” said head coach Brandon Bolte.

Alt injured his knee on a non-contact play in the second quarter of last week’s game.

“I would say it didn’t look very good on tape, I’ve been doing this long enough. I think he’s going to miss some time, but in the end, you never know with miracles and everything else,” added Bolte. “He’s surely out this weekend, we’ll see if we can get him back. But right now it doesn’t look great.”

Jared Henning will start, however, the coaching staff said that freshman Alec Ogden is expected to play as well.

“You’re certainly going to see both guys play this Saturday, let them fight it out. I told both of them that this is like an open competition again,” said co-offensive coordinator Karson Pike. “Jared will get the start, but you will see Alec at some point. [They have to] go out and prove why you should be the guy.”