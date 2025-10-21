Oct 21, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

BSU Psychology Professor Creates Indigenous-Focused Suicide Screening Tool

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Rail Corridor Building Thumbnail

10-21-2025

Business

Bemidji City Council Approves Construction Bid for YMCA Site Clean-Up

beltrami county board meeting october 2025

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Beltrami County Board Discusses How Federal Shutdown Could Impact Area

BSU NTC Logos sqk

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Bemidji State & NTC See Enrollment Increases for 3rd Straight Year

Bridges of Hope Church Thanksgiving Meals 16x9

10-21-2025

Community

Bridges of Hope Seeking Sponsors for 17th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Program