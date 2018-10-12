BSU Promotes All-Around Wellness At Annual Health Fair

This year, BSU is promoting wellness in every part of the body, mind, and soul with their annual Health Fair.

Kim Fisher, admissions counselor at BSU, says, “Our real intention is to raise awareness about being a healthy individual, and that’s a lot more than just what you eat or physical activity, and so we’re addressing things from mental health to physical health to nutrition.”

Around 30 vendors provided different services and information to attendees. You could get a flu shot, a vaccination, or learn about healthy eating habits. There was also financial aid advice and information about the clinic on campus.

“We see everything in our clinic from sore throats, coughs, colds, birth control, STD checks, annual sports physicals, injuries, stitches – we do everything,” says Jennifer Fraik, a nurse practitioner at BSU.

For the first time, BSU offered a new service to students. If you’re feeling down or missing home or just needed positivity, you could get a hug from a free hugging booth.

“We’ve heard from students today and other people that they really just didn’t realize how much they needed a hug or they have a mom who lives hours away, and it felt really good,” says Dr. Jessica Letexier, a nursing professor at the University. She adds, “Hugs make us feel better, and so there’s research that shows the benefits of positive touch and that’s what we’re trying to give today.”

BSU also promoted their “Best You At BSU” campaign, which has been in development for the past three years. It focuses on seven aspects of all-around health and positivity. The seven components are emotional, environmental, financial, social, physical, academic and career, and cultural.

Margie Giauque, the director of career services, says while holding up a student planner, “We’ve included them on the inside, in the back panels so we’re trying to get students to log where they’re at, and then if they’re lacking in one area, we’ll have services that will help them with all these areas.”

For attendees who come to the health fair every year, having all the services in one place is extremely beneficial.

“It’s just, I think, a very worthwhile activity for me, and it’s very fun and informative and I sincerely appreciate the opportunity,” says Bill Joyce, an accounting faculty member at BSU.

The health fair is always held around the same time every year to coincide with cold and flu season.