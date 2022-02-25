Lakeland PBS

BSU Professor Presenting Popular Work at Bemidji Public Library

Mary BalstadFeb. 25 2022

Professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University Dr. Anton Treuer will present one his most popular publications at the Bemidji Public Library. The free event and discussion about Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask will take place March 5, at 3 P.M.

Dr. Treuer’s name is associated with eighteen books, either through authoring or editing them. Other titles include The Assassination of Hole in the Day and Warrior Nation: A History of the Red Lake Ojibwe. Described as “frank” and “funny” by the Bemidji Public Library, the works are also a personal telling from Treuer. The discussion will also host an exploration of White and Indian relations.

Dr. Treuer will also be presenting these talks at Walker Public Library on March 2 at 6 P.M., Brainerd Public Library on March 9 at 12 P.M., and the Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center on March 10 at 6 P.M.

By — Mary Balstad

