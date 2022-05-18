BSU Professor Inducted into the Communication Association Hall of Fame

Lakeland PBS

Mary BalstadMay. 18 2022

Professor of communication studies at Bemidji State University (BSU) Dr. Donna Pawlowski was recently inducted into the Communication Association Hall of Fame. Pawlowski is one of two honorees to be inducted. This honor is the highest award given to members of the association.

The award is given out annually. Pawlowski’s induction ceremony took place during the Central States Communication Association annual convention from March 30th to April 2nd. Requirements for Hall of Fame membership include being a part of the Central States Communication Association for 25 years or more and contributing to the communication discipline through scholarship, teaching and mentoring, participations at conventions, and service to the association.

Dr. Donna Pawlowski
Credit: Bemidji State University

Pawlowski spoke about the discipline of communication and what it means to her, saying, “…communication studies revolves around human connection and the shared meaning of communication; how do we create messages for each other and how do we understand those messages.”

During the annual convention, Pawlowski also hosted two panels. The first was titled “Re-Connecting to Campus Post-COVID-19: The Tangible and Intangible Needs of Institutions.” Her other panel was called “Creating Curricular Connections: Building Health Communication Curriculum Within and Beyond the Communication Discipline.”

By — Mary Balstad

