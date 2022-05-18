Lakeland PBS

BSU Professor Inducted into Central States Communication Association Hall of Fame

Mary BalstadMay. 18 2022

Dr. Donna Pawlowski
Credit: Bemidji State University

Dr. Donna Pawlowski, professor of communication studies at Bemidji State University, was recently inducted into the Central States Communication Association Hall of Fame.

Pawlowski is one of two honorees to be recognized. Her induction ceremony took place during the Central States Communication Association’s annual convention from March 30th to April 2nd. This honor is the highest award given to members of the association and is given out annually.

Requirements for Hall of Fame membership include being a part of the Central States Communication Association for 25 years or more and contributing to the communication discipline through scholarship, teaching and mentoring, participations at conventions, and service to the association.

Pawlowski spoke about the discipline of communication and what it means to her, saying, “…communication studies revolves around human connection and the shared meaning of communication; how do we create messages for each other and how do we understand those messages.”

During the annual convention, Pawlowski also hosted two panels. The first was titled “Re-Connecting to Campus Post-COVID-19: The Tangible and Intangible Needs of Institutions.” Her other panel was called “Creating Curricular Connections: Building Health Communication Curriculum Within and Beyond the Communication Discipline.”

By — Mary Balstad

