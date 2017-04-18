BSU Professor Anton Treuer To Teach At Central Lakes College

A well renowned professor of Ojibwe studies at Bemidji State University will also teach at Central Lakes College this fall.

In a press release, CLC announced that Dr. Anton ‘Tony’ Treuer, a professor, author, cultural trainer and one of the leading Ojibwe instructors in the country, will teach Ojibwe during the fall semester.

Treuer will teach the 4-credit elementary Ojibwe class from 10-10:50 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The course will focus on speaking and writing Ojibwe using the double vowel system.

Treuer is the editor of the Oshkaabewis Native Journal, and has won 40-plus prestigious leadership awards and fellowships including: American Philosophical Society, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Science Foundation, Bush Foundation, and John Simon Guggenheim Foundation.

His equity, education and cultural work has put him on the path of service around the region, nation and the world.

“We are both honored and excited to have Dr. Treuer teaching this course for us,” said Mary Sam, CLC’s Dean of Students, Equity & Inclusion, in a statement.