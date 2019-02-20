Lakeland PBS
BSU Preps For The Professional World With Practice Interviews

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 20 2019
Bemidji State University is always looking for ways to prepare students for the real world, which is why they have been hosting free practice interviews for students.

Every year, BSU will bring in alumni and volunteers from the community to spend time mock interviewing students. The interviews are one-on-one, and then at the end of the interview the student will get critiqued. The professional will even take a look at the student’s resume and offer feedback.

Kari Cooper, Northwest Minnesota Communications Specialist, says, “You know for them to get that experience and hear those questions that they might hear from a future employer and kind of practice answering those questions and seeing how their experience applies to future jobs, it’s really important.”

BSU senior Carli Manjorin adds, “It feels real since you have to get dressed up for the mock interview and the person is usually like a business person in town so they’re dressed up too, so it feels very real.”

“It just helped boost my confidence, too. I got a lot of good feedback with a lot of good things that I can work on,” says Kallie Hoplin, another BSU senior.

Anyone who is interested in being an interviewer or in participating in the University’s upcoming career fair can contact Bemidji State University’s Career Services at (218) 755-2038.

