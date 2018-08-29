BSU Prepping for First Game With New Coordinators
The BSU football team begins their season on Thursday against Northern State, which is also the first game for their new defensive coordinator and new offensive co-coordinator.
Karson Pike, who leads the offense alongside Ryan Olson, and defensive coordinator Jamie Bisch both have new systems in place that are ready for their first challenge.
“I think guys are really familiar with [the new system]. Coming out of spring, they knew what they are supposed to do on the field,” says Pike. “Now we’re talking small things, and tweaks, and the best way to execute. I think they did a great job of fine-tuning that in fall camp and I’m excited to put it out on the field.”
“I think there’s going to be a lot of similarities in what we do, we do have a few things that are going to be different, little tweaks here are there that we might be able to throw at Northern State,” says Bisch. “The core of what we do is intact and we feel good about it.”
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More