Jul 8, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
BSU, Polaris to Sign Agreement for Manufacturing Operations Development Program
Representatives from Bemidji State University and Polaris will be signing an agreement for Polaris’s new Manufacturing Operations Development Program tomorrow.
The signing will happen at 11 a.m. at the Polaris manufacturing facility in Roseau. More details about the Manufacturing Operations Development Program will be released Tuesday, and we’ll have a full report on Lakeland News that night.