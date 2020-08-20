BSU Outdoor Program Center Open Houses Planned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State University Outdoor Program Center Boathouse will be hosting open houses this weekend on August 22nd and 23rd from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will offer free paddleboard, kayak, canoe and bike rentals to BSU students.

Starting next week, the Boathouse will adjust to a fall schedule. From Aug. 25th through Sept. 25th, the boathouse will be open from 12-6 p.m. Overnight bike and boat rentals will also continue throughout that time.

The boathouse will also offer small group classes every week with sailing every Tuesday at 3 p.m., biking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., and stand-up paddleboarding every Thursday at 3 p.m. All classes will be offered free for students.

Participants in the classes will be required to wear masks during both indoor and close-contact interactions, but not while maintaining social distance operating boathouse equipment.

The staff disinfect the equipment, including every paddle, lifejacket, bike and common surfaces, throughout the day and wear masks for customer interactions. One transaction is permitted at a time and patrons are discouraged from congregating. Large group reservations and classes are postponed until further notice.

