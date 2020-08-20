Lakeland PBS

BSU Outdoor Program Center Open House Planned

Betsy Melin — Aug. 20 2020

The Bemidji State University Outdoor Program Center Boathouse will be hosting open houses this weekend. They will be held on August 22nd and 23rd from 11 am until 7 pm. They will offer free paddleboard, kayak, canoe and bike rentals to BSU students.

Starting next week the Boathouse will adjust to a fall schedule. From Aug. 25 through Sept. 25 the boathouse will be open from 12-6 p.m. Overnight bike and boat rentals will also continue throughout that time.

The boathouse will also offer small group classes every week with sailing every Tuesday at 3 p.m., biking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., and stand-up paddleboarding every Thursday at 3 p.m. All classes will be offered free for students.

Participants in the classes will be required to wear masks during both indoor and close-contact interactions, but not while maintaining social distance operating boathouse equipment.

The staff disinfect the equipment, including, every paddle, lifejacket, bike and common surfaces throughout the day and wear masks for customer interactions. One transaction is permitted at a time and patrons are discouraged from congregating. Large group reservations and classes are postponed until further notice.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

BSU and NTC Welcome Students for Fall with On-Campus Guidelines

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

Bemidji State University Will Welcome Some Students Back to Campus August 24th

Health Screening Required for Campus Access at BSU and NTC

Latest Stories

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Increases Safety Measures

Posted on Aug. 20 2020

Walker Man Arrested After A Hit And Run, Victim With Life-Threatening Injuries

Posted on Aug. 20 2020

Department Of Health Warns Salmonella Cases Linked To Fresh Peaches

Posted on Aug. 20 2020

Community Rallying to Help Family of Bagley Area Woman Who Died Saving Children From Lake

Posted on Aug. 20 2020

Sanford Health In Bemidji Offers COVID-19 Update

Posted on Aug. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.