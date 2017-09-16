DONATE

LPTV NEWS

BSU Once Again Ranked As A Top Midwest University

Lakeland News
Sep. 16 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Named As Finalist In Minnesota Monthly’s Best Minnesota Town Contest

Posted on Sep. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Named As Finalist In Minnesota Monthly's Best Minnesota Town Contest

Posted on Sep. 16 2017

Local Veterans Get Sneak Peak Of Upcoming Vietnam War Documentary

Posted on Sep. 16 2017

National Recovery Month Has Centers Reaching Out To Help Those With Addiction

Posted on Sep. 16 2017

BSU Football Travels To Augustana Looking For Second Win

Posted on Sep. 16 2017

Artist From Grand Rapids To Unveil African Menagerie Project

Posted on Sep. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.