BSU Offering Two-Year Scholarships to Address Demand for Math Teachers

Renae MorganJan. 13 2022

Bemidji State University is helping schools in northern Minnesota address a critical shortage of math teachers by offering scholarships to more than a dozen math education majors.

The Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program supports students with two years of tertiary education, in addition to a stipend that will offset the cost of books, housing and professional development conferences. The grant is being funded by the National Science Foundation.

January 31st is the deadline for applicants. More information can be found on the BSU website.

