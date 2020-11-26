Lakeland PBS

BSU Nursing Department Partners with Sanford Health for Internships

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 25 2020

Bemidji State University’s Department of Nursing has partnered with Sanford Health to offer extended internships for senior nursing students.

This unique opportunity allows senior nursing students who are enrolled in an accredited nursing program and have already completed a summer internship at Sanford Health to apply for an extended position.

“The extended internship consists of 24 clinical hours and faculty-guided reflections each month,” said Dr. Jessica LeTexier, associate professor of nursing. “Students are working alongside nurse preceptors which allows them to continue to grow both in their clinical skills and professional attributes to prepare them for graduate nurse positions.”

LeTexier will be teaching a course that corresponds with the internship, which is available to a limited number of students.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

D-S Beverages Supports Edith Sanford Breast Center with Donation

Sanford Health CEO Departing After Sending Controversial Email on Masks

Bemidji State University to Host Listening Sessions on Sustainability

Bemidji State University Provides Free COVID-19 Testing for Students

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.