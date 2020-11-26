BSU Nursing Department Partners with Sanford Health for Internships

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University’s Department of Nursing has partnered with Sanford Health to offer extended internships for senior nursing students.

This unique opportunity allows senior nursing students who are enrolled in an accredited nursing program and have already completed a summer internship at Sanford Health to apply for an extended position.

“The extended internship consists of 24 clinical hours and faculty-guided reflections each month,” said Dr. Jessica LeTexier, associate professor of nursing. “Students are working alongside nurse preceptors which allows them to continue to grow both in their clinical skills and professional attributes to prepare them for graduate nurse positions.”

LeTexier will be teaching a course that corresponds with the internship, which is available to a limited number of students.

