BSU, NTC to Require Masks Again Indoors on Campus
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will require masks again indoors on campus on August 10. The mask requirements will continue until at least August 31.
A decision will be made later on in August on whether the requirements will end on August 31 or if they will be extended based on Beltrami County’s transmission level of COVID-19.
A BSU press release says the school is not altering other campus operations. The schools is not returning to remote work or alternate course delivery as its default posture.
