BSU, NTC to Continue Mask Mandate Through Spring Semester
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will continue to require face coverings in indoor public spaces through the end of the spring semester.
President Dr. Faith Hensrud made that announcement today and said the decision is due to high COVID-19 transmission conditions in Beltrami County.
The face covering requirement was due to end on January 31, but COVID transmission rates are higher than ever and have been classified as high for 180 straight days. Hensrud says it appears unlikely that rates will drop dramatically before the end of the semester, so the schools are extending the mask mandates for the rest of the spring semester.
If the situation changes dramatically before then, school officials will reassess the situation at that time.
