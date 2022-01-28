Lakeland PBS

BSU, NTC to Continue Mask Mandate Through Spring Semester

Lakeland News — Jan. 28 2022

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will continue to require face coverings in indoor public spaces through the end of the spring semester.

President Dr. Faith Hensrud made that announcement today and said the decision is due to high COVID-19 transmission conditions in Beltrami County.

The face covering requirement was due to end on January 31, but COVID transmission rates are higher than ever and have been classified as high for 180 straight days. Hensrud says it appears unlikely that rates will drop dramatically before the end of the semester, so the schools are extending the mask mandates for the rest of the spring semester.

If the situation changes dramatically before then, school officials will reassess the situation at that time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

43 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,565 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Golden Apple: NTC Opens Free Store on Campus for Students

57 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,633 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Brainerd School District Adopts Plan to Eventually Phase Out Mask Mandate

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.